The newly announced free Storj Coronavirus storage space aims to help in the fight against COVID-19. Storj, a decentralized storage platform, has opened its doors to researchers working on virus research.

We understand that COVID-19 has disrupted many lives. We want to help out by offering 1TB of free @Tardigrade_io cloud storage per month for any individual or organization working to fight the global pandemic. Find out if you qualify here: https://t.co/KRWgpXrvdW — Storj Labs (@storjproject) April 24, 2020

The crypto realm has been undertaking noble initiatives to help with the pandemic relief efforts. Now, Storj coronavirus storage space is part of the famed Folding@Home initiative. The blockchain-based storage network aims to provide 1 TB of storage for organizations undertaking virus research.

Storj coronavirus storage space to amplify relief efforts

As the world rages battle on the pandemic, organizations from various sectors have come forward to contribute in their unique way. Storj, a blockchain-powered cloud storage platform, is giving away no-cost space to qualified research institutions working on finding a cure for the deadly pandemic. Qualifying entities are given one terabyte of space. Additionally, one terabyte of monthly bandwidth is also available to select institutes.

In total, five petabytes space has been made ready to serve the needs of organizations working toward Coronavirus research. The company will also consider additional space requests from participating institutions in case they need more than one terabyte of space. Storj coronavirus storage will be available on the reputed P2P storage that is highly beneficial as it employs high-quality encryption standards besides decentralized technologies.

Crypto realm rises to the challenge

All across the crypto ecosystem, efforts are on to help the medical realm fight back the pandemic. Whether it is donations in cryptocurrency or sharing computational power, the industry is working alongside leading research institutes in the Coronavirus fight.

Folding@Home has been particularly helpful in gathering necessary computation power to pursue healthcare advancements. The program has been helping scientists simulate the molecular structure of the Coronavirus. BitFury also contributed its nodes towards the Folding@Home initiative. Tezos and Golem have also provided their computational resources.