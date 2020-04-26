Reportedly, certain tech giants like Google, Apple, have responsibilities to bear to shield clients from Crypto attacks amidst rampant scam attacks during the coronavirus pandemic. These giant firms, as ways of shielding users from crypto attacks, are to block online malicious adverts and protect mail users from phishing emails.

Tech giants also vulnerable to attack

Both Google and Apple amidst the pandemic have seen demand for their services and products rise, leaving them more responsibilities to shoulder. Both firms cloud feature has made them able to aid companies to remain relevant and continue activities during the pandemic. Outside these, the tech giants are going to ensure also that users are protected against crypto-ransomware.

These tech giants, too reportedly, are vulnerable to being attacked by these scammers. Reportedly, there were cases earlier this month that Apple users got fake emails targeting government officers and corporate executives. These attacks were to penetrate sensitive data stored on iPhones.

Other iOS users also suffered phishing threats and crypto holders with the email registered on the Apple server. With these, hackers could manage to get information concerning wallets and keys to access trading platforms.

Google, Apple offers coronavirus aid

Google experienced similar situations with rising malware spreading extensions on the Chrome web store. This malware had a striking resemblance with popular crypto exchanges like Exodus, MyEtherWallet, etc. getting users private keys, and these malware extensions were able to cart away crypto coins from users’ wallets and get customers sensitive data on their sites.

Amidst all the attacks these tech giants have faced, they have joined forces to help the world in combating coronavirus. Both firms have partnered to develop a tracking system that can recognize diagnosed individuals and notify people in the area through their smartphones alongside health agencies.