Four.meme launches tools to slow down bot activity

Four.meme, the BNB Chain meme launchpad, is boosting its defenses against bots, encouraging organic trading through sliding fees when tokens launch.

Four.meme launched a renewed form of its Fair Launch program to discourage the usage of bot trading. The BNB Chain meme launchpad has seen significant success while also trying to encourage organic traffic and limited bot usage.

The new mechanism, titled X Mode, will introduce sliding fees in the first minutes after a token launches. In the first block after the launch, trading fees will be 100%, discouraging fast sniping and bot usage.

🚀 Fair Mode is now X Mode!

Launching Oct 30, 8am UTC — now open to ALL wallets, bringing a smoother, smarter, and truly fair launch experience for every creator and trader on BNB Chain. ⚖️ 🔥 New Fee Dynamics:

Transaction fee starts at 100% on Block 0, then gradually drops to… pic.twitter.com/hBmrte8iow — Four.meme-華語 (@fourdotmemezh) October 29, 2025

X Mode is still experimental, designed to test new mechanics, fairness models and their effects on bots. The goal is to keep real traders and communities engaged with Four.meme, by showing launches can be protected from early-entry traders.

In the past, meme launches have often seen whales move in immediately to snipe the supply or trade quickly. Four.meme will instead introduce a waiting period, and if bots come in to trade early, they will lose all their winnings to fees. The fees will then be used in the launchpad’s liquidity program and token buybacks.

Binance’s founder Changpeng Zhao praised the change. The current fee configuration is set by the platform and may be altered for future launches.

Four.meme leads fee generation among meme platforms

Meme tokens are still interesting for traders, as long as they have paths to users and liquidity inflow. Four.meme is one of the platforms with the highest fee production, up to $520M annualized. For the past week, it had the highest fee production, surpassing smaller launchpads.

The platform is yet to catch up with Pump.fun, but has shown significant growth in fee generation. The launchpad already locks in $7.17M in value, offering small-scale activity and retail opportunities.

The platform’s fees are still volatile, peaking above $4M per day. On some days, the launchpad produces less than $1M in fees. Four.meme is constantly innovating, testing new ways to launch and curate tokens, including protected names and offering liquidity to hand-picked projects.

Four.meme boosts BNB token usage

Most of the Four.meme tokens use a bonding curve against BNB, boosting the token usage. The native token of BNB Chain recovered to $1,114.15 based on overall Binance ecosystem activity.

So far, Four.meme has sent 9,646 graduating tokens to PancakeSwap, recently achieving record volumes on the secondary market.

Most of the volumes are against BNB liquidity, though there are options for trading against USD1. As a whole, the ecosystem of graduating tokens from Four.meme has grown to nearly $800M in valuation. The platform remains highly active in terms of fees and activity, though still lagging behind the valuations of previous meme seasons.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.