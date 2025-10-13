Four.meme increases token launch fee to deal with wave of high-risk tokens

Binance’s meme launchpad Four.meme announced it will try to lower the number of launches to avoid a token bloat. The past day saw an inflow of high-risk new tokens, moving away from the approach of selected and curated memes.

Four.meme will require a small fee for token launches, to avoid spamming with new memes. The platform does not aim to replicate the Pump.fun drive to generate as many tokens as possible. Instead, Four.meme says it wants to prevent rug pulls, though it seems more risky tokens have slipped onto the platform.

Four.meme claimed its platform saw an on-chain pollution attack, where an unusual number of creators generated over 32K tokens in a single day. While Pump.fun would accept this activity as normal, Four.meme does not want to create a culture of “trenches” trading risky assets.

Until recently, Four.meme relied on curated tokens with liquidity subsidies.

All new token launches will require a fee of 0.01 BNB, though the community called for an even higher entry barrier. Coinciding with the inflow of tokens, Four.meme reported heavy traffic and even service delays. For that reason, the new fee will be part of token launches for regular memes, as well as for Meme Rush mode.

The launchpad will also not leave the rogue tokens active and will instead go through the contracts manually, removing their liquidity pairs. Despite the expectation of a BNB meme season, the presence of spam tokens, potential rug pulls and farming tokens is seen as a hit on the reputation of Four.meme.

Four.meme announced new CTO grant

Four.meme prefers to focus on specific communities, with a liquidity allocation grant for selected communities. The platform recently bought tokens from the second batch of its CTO grant.

Four.meme makes all purchases through its public wallet, while supporting multiple versions of some tokens. However, Four.meme is still careful to avoid copycat tokens and trend dilution.

Other incentive programs include launch credits, special grants for GMGN trading, as well as special trading competitions.

Four.meme tokens recover from market slump

Four.meme tokens are seen as one of the proxy indicators for a Binance season. In total, those assets have a market cap of around $844M, a relatively small valuation given previous meme seasons when a single token could rise to $1B in market cap.

Despite this, assets like PALU and 4 remain active, while the platform ensures constant building and on-chain activity. Currently, the heightened meme demand has also led to a series of outages on the platform.

The Four.meme activity also leads to PancakeSwap listings and fees, as the DEX easily achieves over $2.35M in daily fees. Four.meme itself locked in $2.45M in daily fees, with peak activity in the past week.

At the same time, Pump.fun has decreased its daily fees to $1.45M, as interest in the Solana trenches diminished. Four.meme surpassed Solana’s platform in the past week, as trader sentiment shifted.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.