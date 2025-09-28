🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
PUMPSOL

Pump.fun livestreamers take pranks to next level, fake plane crash to farm engagement

2 mins read
821802
Pump.Fun livestreamers take it to the next level and fake a plane crash to farm engagement.

Contents

1. Pump.fun streamers farm engagement
2. PUMP drops by 27.2% in 14 days
Share link:

In this post:

  • Pump.fun streamers staged a fake private jet crash on a rented LA set to bait viewers and farm engagement.
  • The stunt came as PUMP token fell 29.9% in 14 days, with market cap sinking from $2.8B to $1.77B.
  • Pump.fun’s livestream feature relaunched five months after it was shut down over extreme incidents.

Liverstreamers on Pump.fun staged a fake private jet crash to lure viewers and pique their interest.

The staged scene quickly spread across X, baiting users into mocking the video’s obvious flaws.

The group of Pump.Fun streamers filmed themselves inside a private jet replica and pretended to crash. The “jet” had poor flooring, obvious set pieces, and even an exterior shot that gave away its inauthenticity.

Pump.fun streamers farm engagement

Viewers who ridiculed the streamers for pulling off a poorly executed hoax failed to see the likely intention from the start, which was farming engagement.

The more users pointed out the fakery, the wider the clip circulated. That attention fed directly into the streamers’ goal of farming engagement and promoting Pump.fun, especially during a time of sliding activity.

The set itself was not difficult to locate. Users identified the location as FD Photo Studio in Los Angeles. The studio rents out themed spaces for photography and filming.

The “Olympic 4” private jet backdrop was booked by the streamers, including SolJakey, Never Goon, MiniKon, and OG Shoots, for as little as $34.99 per hour.

PUMP drops by 27.2% in 14 days

The PUMP native token has been performing poorly in the last 14 days. The token dropped by 29.9%, from $0.007950 to $0.004988. In terms of trading volume, PUMP peaked at $975.76 billion on September 21, but now this volume has crashed to $61.17 million.

See also  Trump unveils AI-made image of him firing Fed chair Jerome Powell

PUMP’s market cap sank by 38.2% in just 14 days, dropping from an all-time high $2.8 billion to $1.77 billion based on data from crypto aggregator CoinGecko.

The memecoin platform isn’t generating a ton of revenue either. Last Sunday, Pump.fun generated $3.74 million in revenue. That number has since dropped dramatically to below $1 million. Dune Analytics shows that Pump.fun’s revenue was $890.46k as of yesterday.

Pump.fun released its native token on July 14. It raised $500 million in 12 minutes through an ICO event, but days later, 60% of PUMP presale buyers sold their tokens on centralized exchanges. Pump.fun makers also announced a buyback program on July 16, based on a report from Cryptopolitan. The total amount of PUMP tokens buybacks has surpassed $100 million.

Pump.fun’s livestream feature has always been a place for weird and extreme content. Some people threatened viewers to kill their own families, while others resorted to abuse and sex just to pump their memecoins.

These incidents stirred massive backlash from the crowd which led to the termination of Pump.fun’s livestream feature late last year. But that decision was temporary after livestreaming was relaunched on the platform after 5 months in an attempt to bring the “fun” back.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

See also  UK’s top banks set 2026 launch for tokenized customer deposits after BoE backing

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan