Pump.fun reaches new highs as token buybacks up to $94M

Pump.fun has been aggressive with its buyback strategy, and it saw the rewards over the weekend as its official token PUMP hit a new local high, up significantly since post-ICO lows. The buybacks are expected to continue as it coincide with the PUMP token recovery.

As things stand, the project has spent around $94.5 million buying back its own PUMP tokens and now owns approximately 6.582% of the circulating supply. Pump.fun’s aggressive buyback strategy was launched in July, not long after $PUMP’s initial coin offering raised $1.32 billion at a $0.004 price per token.

Shortly after the launch, $PUMP hit an initial ATH of $0.01013, but by late July, it had dropped over 65% to lows of $0.002.

Pump.fun token buybacks contribute to price recovery

The buybacks, which have been going on daily with platform fees, have contributed to the recent PUMP recovery.

For example, the token reached a high on the same day it made its latest purchase of 253.8 million PUMP. Those tokens were worth $0.008 per token at the time, and the purchase was valued at about $2.05 million.

The buybacks have gradually reduced the circulating supply and created upward price pressure.

On the good news track, Pump.fun also secured a Binance listing on September 11 while also reaching $800M in lifetime revenue. The recent price gain suggests traders are pricing in continued dominance. However, analysts advise caution as the platform and its token will suffer if memecoin hype fades.

In the meantime, daily buybacks are expected to keep running at $1–2 million, with projections for a $1 billion annual rate given the platform’s $1.5 million daily revenue.

Can the $PUMP token sustain its upward momentum?

While metrics confirm holders are increasing, on-chain analysis has shown two early holders dumped 29.5B PUMP ($101M) below ICO price. While those whales exiting their positions is not exactly enough reason to become totally bearish, the fact that ICO participants still hold up to 55% of the supply should give any investor second thoughts.

As things stand, there is mixed consensus on the $PUMP token, with many torn between buyback-driven scarcity plays and platform revenue/whale exit risks.

In a bid to keep the current momentum, Pump.fun is reportedly extending its 30-day volume-based incentive program, which was initially launched in July 2025, to regain market share from rivals like LetsBONK.fun.

The program rewards users with PUMP tokens based on trading activity, leveraging SDK updates for real-time tracking. It could work because it could stabilize trading volume and attract liquidity. However, excessive token distribution may lead to dilution if not carefully calibrated.

Many wrote the $PUMP token off after its volatile launch and very loud criticisms about it being an “extractive” platform. However, the Pump.fun team has refused to go out without a fight and has been working hard to regain the trust of the ecosystem.

That hard work is what has translated into new highs the token achieved early this month. and a growing holder count, but there is still a long way to go and investors are still very skeptical.

