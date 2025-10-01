World Liberty Fi wants to link RWAs with USD1 stablecoin.

World Liberty Fi is exploring different ways to adopt real-world assets (RWAs) and link them to its native and dollar-backed stablecoin, USD1.

During the Token2049 event, which is taking place in Singapore, Zach Witkoff said that WLFi is actively working on integrating tokenized assets.

Witkoff, who is the CEO of World Liberty Fi, expressed his thoughts and said, “I think commodities are a really interesting area for us, whether it be oil, gas, things like cotton, timber, all of those things, frankly, should be traded on chain.”

He confirmed that the WLFi wants to tokenize such assets and link them to USD1 because RWAs require trustworthy and transparent stablecoins. Witkof added, “We’ve not only thought about it, we’re actively working on it.”

Trump Jr. believes stablecoins preserve the dollar

Donald Trump Jr. believes the rise of stablecoins strengthens the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. He explained that the growing demand for dollar-backed tokens supports US Treasuries at a time when conventional buyers such as China and Japan have reduced their exposure.

“Crypto is actually going to be the thing that preserves dollar hegemony around the world,” said Trump Jr. in Singapore during a meeting.

The GENIUS Act, which was passed in July, boosted confidence among stablecoin issuers and investors. Cryptopolitan reported that the stablecoin market has expanded to a new all-time high (ATH) of almost $300 billion. And around 99% of this money is in US dollar pegged stablecoins like Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC.

According to Trump Jr, this concentration shows that stablecoin users worldwide are reinforcing demand for the dollar itself.

USD1 ranks sixth among other stablecoins

USD1 has grown to become the sixth-largest stablecoin based on data from CoinGecko. The token has a market cap of $2.68 billion and is trading on various networks, including Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum, Solana, and Tron. The majority of the USD1 token supply is available on the BSC chain.

World Liberty Financial also has WLFI, a governance token that empowers users. Together, USD1 and WLFI form the core of its ecosystem. The team is planning more products. A debit card is expected to launch between late 2025 and early 2026. A mobile app and wallet system are also in development.

The Trump family continues to expand in the crypto space. Recently, Trump Jr, along with his brother Eric, launched a mining company called American Bitcoin. The company trades on Nasdaq under the ticker ABTC. Its stock closed at $7.20, up 6.82%.

