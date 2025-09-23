World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to roll out debit card with retail-focused app

Zak Folkman, co-founder of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), confirmed during the Korea Blockchain Week 2025 event that his company will soon launch a debit card with Apple Pay integration. The card will be linked to its USD1 stablecoin and integrated with an application focused on retail use cases to tap into consumer payments.

Folkman revealed that the card will allow users to spend USD1 in daily transactions. He, however, failed to disclose the specific launch date for the card but reiterated that it’s imminent. The co-founder described the merged application as “Venmo meets Robinhood,” designed to offer peer-to-peer transfers like other popular payment platforms, alongside asset trading capability.

WLFI rules out its own blockchain development plans

WLFI aims to connect Web2-experienced users with digital finance, focusing on consumer adoption of stablecoins in payments. Merging the card with the app is intended to bring stablecoin use into everyday transactions rather than being another trading venue or blockchain infrastructure provider.

Following the announcement, Folkman addressed the company’s infrastructure strategy, saying that the company has discontinued the launch of a dedicated World Liberty blockchain network. WLFI has instead shifted its focus to a technology-agnostic direction, supporting several blockchain networks and ecosystems rather than confining itself to a siloed network.

The co-founder noted that World Liberty’s role is to ensure its stablecoin and services are accessible across platforms and avoid competition with existing L1 chains or exchanges.

World Liberty Financial has focused on practical applications and interoperability through a technology-agnostic strategy. This approach distinguishes WLFI from other crypto projects that often choose to build proprietary blockchains. Folkman reiterated the firm’s strategy of enabling stable and flexible access to digital assets, primarily through the USD1 stablecoin.

USD1, which began trading in April, has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a total supply of $2.69 billion. The stablecoin’s daily trading volume averages $777.3 million. The token ranks seventh among other stablecoins, with USDT leading the pack with over $172 billion in market cap and daily trading volume averaging $141.2 billion.

According to some industry experts, the token has surged quickly in popularity, attributed mainly to its ties with the Trump family, which has helped shape the mainstream adoption of the token. Cryptopolitan reported its latest mint of $205 million, pushing its total supply to 2.4 billion, the highest since April.

WLFI signs an MOU with South Korean exchange Bithumb

WLFI also announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb to explore business opportunities. The announcement shows WLFI’s commitment to expand to growing markets such as South Korea, one of Asia’s hubs for digital assets.

The Trump-backed firm is committed to becoming a bridge between TradFi and digital assets through its USD1 platform. Recently, the company highlighted its plans to expand to the Solana blockchain, which would mark its fourth blockchain deployment after BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Tron.

Cryptopolitan reported that the project hinted at the plan when it posted an image of its eagle emblem in Solana’s purple hues with the message “USD1 meets internet capital markets” on X. According to on-chain data, at least 100 million USD1 tokens have been minted on Solana.

WLFI aims to boost adoption and diversify its stablecoin usage across multiple networks with support from exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, and HTX. While most of its circulation remains concentrated on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), it is expected to expand to other chains as mainstream adoption grows.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes