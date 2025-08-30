World Liberty Financial wants to expand its USD1 stablecoin to Solana.

USD1, the stablecoin issued by the Trump-backed DeFi project World Liberty Financial (WLFI), looks set to deploy on Solana. The project hinted at the possibility in a post on X.

According to the post from the WLFI official account, USD1 is meeting the internet capital markets. The post also included an image showing the golden eagle icon of WLFI coated in the purple hues of Solana.

It read:

“USD1 meets internet capital markets. Announcement coming soon 🦅☝️.”

While the project itself has yet to announce the deployment, a Twitter user known as CharlesWLFI and self-identified as Head of Solana Ecosystem for World Liberty Financial has confirmed it. Charles posted that USD1 will arrive on Solana sooner than anyone expected. He added that the project is just getting started.

He posted:

“USD1 is coming to Solana — sooner than you think. Thrilled to help bring @worldlibertyfi into the Solana ecosystem. We’re just getting started.”

The user only joined X in August 2025, and the USD1 to Solana is their first post, enough to raise suspicions about their authenticity. However, WLFI co-founder Zach Witkoff confirmed that Charles is part of the team, adding that the project is coming to Solana.

Meanwhile, other reports further confirm that the speculation is likely true. DeFi protocol Raydium has also hinted at it, posting that “Solana is about to get a lot more stable” while BONK.fun stated that the story of the dog and eagle is set to start.

Onchain data also supports the speculation, with one user sharing a SolScan screenshot showing that 100 million USD1 tokens have been minted on the network in preparation for the launch.

USD1 continues expansion to boost adoption

The potential deployment of USD1 on Solana continues WLFI’s efforts to increase adoption of the stablecoin. Since launching in April 2025, USD1 has seen sizable growth with its supply increasing by $2 billion in the first few days.

However, its growth had plateaued since then and remained at $2.402 billion, enough to rank it sixth among top altcoins. Solana will be the fourth blockchain network to power the stablecoin, which is already live on BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Tron Network.

Interestingly, WLFI had already minted USD1 on Solana some days ago. The DeFi project at the time minted $30 million USD1 on Solana, with Witkoff stating that it is now available on the network.

With its deployment on Solana, USD1 will be hoping to see broader and more diverse use across multiple chains. Currently, 88.52% of its $2.40 billion supply is on BSC, while Ethereum has over 10% and TRON has only 1%.

However, the project has been pushing to increase usage through partnerships. Several exchanges already support it, including Coinbase, Binance, Bullish, Gate.io, and HTX. DeFi protocols, including JustLend on TRON, Moonpay, and PancakeSwap on BSC, also support the stablecoin.

The stablecoin points program launched in early August also appears to be part of the efforts to boost adoption. Several exchanges, including Kucoin, MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, and others, are all involved in the loyalty program.

Stablecoins add $7 billion in one week

Meanwhile, the USD1 effort to boost adoption comes amidst broader growth in the stablecoin market. According to DeFiLlama, the stablecoin market cap increased by $7.24 billion in the past seven days to hit a new high of $283.46 billion.

This continues the trend of stablecoin expansion fueled by Ethena USDe and MakerDAO DAI. In the past month, the two stablecoins increased by 49.79% and 20.25% respectively, while Circle USDC rose by 12% to cross over $71 billion. USD1 only increased by 10% within that time.

The growth of these stablecoins supplies, including smaller-cap ones such as PayPal PYUSD and Ripple RLUSD, which are up more than 20% in the past month, has impacted Tether USDT’s dominance. The leading stablecoin has a 59% dominance with a market cap of $167 billion.

Interestingly, experts at CryptoQuant believe that stablecoin growth is already cooling, noting that recent weekly expansions peaked at $1.1 billion, far below the $4 billion to $8 billion in late 2024.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts