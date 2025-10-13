BNB Chain plans $45M airdrop to meme ecosystem users

BNB Chain and Four.meme announced plans for a $45M BNB airdrop to ecosystem partners. The unusual late-stage airdrop aims to reward the support for meme markets.

Following the recent market turbulence in the Binance ecosystem, market participants remained active. For that reason, BNB Chain, along with Four.meme, PancakeSwap, Trust Wallet, and Binance Wallet will airdrop $45M across the Binance ecosystem to wallets that interacted with memes.

A total of 160K addresses have been identified as eligible, and the first airdrops will start in the coming days. The airdrop will go to other participants as well, but will reserve a large share for meme traders last active in early October.

‘This initiative represents a collective effort across the BNB ecosystem to show appreciation for our users and builders, especially the memecoin community. The memecoin community is one of the most active and creative communities in the ecosystem, which has been affected the most by recent events, especially during the past week,’ announced BNB Chain.

BNB Chain expects to complete the program in early November. The airdrop arrived just hours after BNB hit a new all-time peak at $1,357, as reported by Cryptopolitan. The Reload Airdrop, as the program will be called, expects to repair some of the turbulence after Binance’s liquidations over the weekend.

BNB Chain memes surpass Solana

The BNB airdrop to retail traders invited comparisons with Pump.fun, which only rewarded creators, but not traders in the trenches.

BNB Chain recently surpassed Solana’s meme activity based on daily fees, and used the opportunity to boost the community.

The airdrop is expected to return to the meme ecosystem, serving as additional liquidity. The expectation is for the funds to boost leading memes like 4, as well as ASTER and CAKE.

The airdrop arrived after weeks of competition between Solana and BNB memes, with some seeing a deliberate opposition. Still, Binance’s ecosystem is trying to boost its position, especially after the series of BNB records.

Liquidity flows into the BNB ecosystem

The BNB ecosystem is making a V-shaped recovery, just a day after altcoins lost up to 90% of their value. Both Binance and BNB Chain see an inflow of stablecoins, potentially affecting the market in the coming days.

Binance immediately recovered its liquidity, with USD exchange reserves at an all-time peak, and near-record open interest.

One of the sources of liquidity was USDT on TRON, which moved into exchanges in the past few days.

BNB Chain was also the top chain in terms of fees for the past day, based on Artemis data. The chain easily surpassed even Hyperliquid, Ethereum, and Solana. In the past week, BNB Chain saw net inflows of $6.8M, with most deposits coming from Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum.

