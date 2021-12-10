TL;DR Breakdown

Cryptoers drag Tyson Fury after promoting Floki Inu.

Fury got blasted for not knowing much about crypto project he was promoting.

Popular British professional boxer Tyson Fury was subject to heavy criticism after being hired to promote memecoin Floki Inu.

The gypsy king as Fury is called appeared in a short promotional video for the self-acclaimed Dogecoin killer. The boxer wore a branded FLOKI hoodie while reading off of a script, urging his two million followers to join the Floki bandwagon.

In the video, the boxer said the memecoin project is currently establishing “massive partnerships” all over the world, concluding the video with a mock-enthusiastic scream of “Valhalla.”

Valhalla is Floki Inu’s debutant utility product featuring a play-to-earn NFT gaming metaverse still under development.

Why Fury got under fire after promoting Floki Inu

The boxer was lashed by scores of crypto enthusiasts on Twitter as they pointed out his apparent lack of genuine interest in the project he was promoting.

His struggle to pronounce the project’s name and terms was obvious. Some referred to the performance as “embarrassing” and “very bad,” with one user even suggesting that Fury should fire his agent.

The boxer, however, was applauded by Floki-Vikings on Twitter.

Fury not first celebrity to be criticized for promoting crypto project

However, Fury won’t be the first celebrity to face heavy criticism after promoting a crypto project. In 2018, renowned American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather ran into trouble with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for promoting a fraudulent ICO.

Mayweather subsequently paid over $300,000 in fines while signing an agreement not to promote any securities, both digital and non-digital, for three years.

Football star Andrea Iniesta is the latest to face criticism after Spanish regulators, the midfielder that it is unwise to promote crypto investments after he was seen praising Binance.