TL;DR Breakdown

Tyson Fury set to float own NFT token.

HoDooi NFT market to trade boxing champ NFT.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout.

Boxing champion and two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury alongside his crew, GoldStar, are set to launch their non-fungible token in partnership with FomoLab.

The boxing champion NFT would be launched on HoDooi, a permissionless NFT buying and selling platform.

Fury announced in several posts on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, disclosing that the token would hit the market in June.

“The #NFT Drop you’ve all been waiting for from the Gypsy King. Launching in late June exclusively with @hodooicom and created by @fomo_lab @GeorgeRolloArt @GoldStarSigning

“I can’t wait to enter the Crypto squared circle and knockout this exclusive collection CrownBoxing glove #Crypto,” he tweeted.

The NFT batch will be created by FomoLab, an NFT management agency and marketplace on the Binance Smart Chain.

Fury, second boxing champ to launch NFT

The Gypsy King would mark the number two boxing star to hit the NFT space as he announces his token barely 72 hours after the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali floated his own NFT.

Ali announced his four exclusive NFT dropped on Ethernity chain on Saturday, making him the number one boxer to hit the NFT market space.

Unlike Ali, whose NFT dropped on the Ethernity chain, Fury’s NFT would go live on HoDooi NFT market.

HooDooi was launched by co-founder and CEO of Travala, a blockchain travel business, Matt Luczynski. He’s well known for leading Travala into a global success and an eventual high-profile merger.

Luczynski now aims to make HoDooi the one-stop-shop to create, buy, sell and resell NFTs.

They aim to deliver a knockout blow to their competitors and become the go-to-market to buy, sell, trade, and bid on NFTs with Tyson Fury’s NFT.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

The Gypsy Kings NFT launch would be another success for Fury ahead of his blockbuster boxing match against Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

Both boxing superstars are planning a world title fight in what would go down history as one of the best and most anticipated boxing matches.

Although the fight has been confirmed, the date and venue for the match are still being finalized before a final announcement is made in a match that would result in one fighter being called the best boxer ever in the game’s history.