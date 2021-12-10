TL;DR Breakdown

Recently DTravel, a website that manages trips under the Blockchain network, announced that it would accept payments in decentralized currencies. Users will also enjoy the services under the TRVL governance token that will be used to reserve over 200 thousand houses in over 20 thousand destinations globally.

The travel website has gained fame for its great promoter, Binance, which stands out as the best cryptocurrency exchange in several countries worldwide. DTravel was born from Travala.com, which has stood out as an excellent agency that has accepted crypto bookings.

Travel agency adopts the crypto market

The crypto booking ecosystem continues to make waves, and Dtravel has joined in continuing this trend. The company that manages over 20 thousand travel destinations has used cryptocurrencies as payment through its DTravel or TRVL token. If people use this new payment method, they could benefit from different rewards and discounts.

Not only will DTravel seek to enter the crypto space with its governance token, but it also intends to expand through the length and breadth of crypto. The travel company did not rule out studying the possibilities of expanding to other tokens such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

TRVL, the DTravel token, was launched in the last week of November and attracted over 60 thousand users from different crypto exchanges. This token is intended for crypto bookings backed by Gate Exchange and ByBit MEXC Global. With less than a month in progress, TRVL trades at $0.5917, and since its launch, it has reached the all-time high of value over $1.4, according to CoinMarketCap.

How Dtravel works with crypto bookings?

The company and cryptocurrency that promises a good service in crypto bookings have worked with a DAO or decentralized independent website. This allows users to decide together with the company. The website is run by Airbnb and Expedia, who receive a handsome reward for their management.

Crypto bookings could improve the experience of the group of people who seek to travel comfortably and without limitations. By using cryptocurrencies for house, hotel, and flight reservations, people have the privilege of completing this action dynamically and transparently.

TRVL has gained priority in recent days by showcasing genuine technology. The cryptocurrency has been adopted by exchanges such as Kucoin and PancakeSwap, which belong to BSC. People will easily exchange their tokens for TRVL or vice versa through exchanges like AnySwap.

These advancements in travel reservations come when cryptocurrencies generally go through a downturn, but this does not mean they will recover at some point. According to cryptocurrency experts, Bitcoin may reach more than $100,000 before the end of the year.