Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Unveils Enhanced Sephiroth Gameplay

In a recent preview build of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, attendees at the Tokyo Game Show were treated to an enticing glimpse of what the upcoming game has in store. This highly anticipated installment is the second entry in a three-game project based on the beloved PS1 classic, Final Fantasy VII. The demo was comprised of two parts, each offering unique gameplay experiences and insights into the game’s development.

The first half of the demo focuses on a combat-heavy, story-driven segment that follows Cloud and Sephiroth’s mission to the mountainous Nibelheim. Clocking in at approximately 20 minutes, this section provides players with a closer look at the relationship between the iconic characters while offering valuable world-building exposition. In a departure from the original game, players now have the choice to control Sephiroth directly, a feature reminiscent of Final Fantasy VII Remake’s battle system. Sephiroth, once an NPC with overwhelming power, now offers players a chance to wield his abilities, making for a thrilling addition to the gameplay.

Game-changing synergy moves

Sephiroth’s combat skills have been enhanced, and he still possesses the formidable HP stats that fans remember. Players can issue commands to allies using the DualSense triggers and switch between characters with ease. Moreover, Sephiroth can team up with Cloud to execute Synergy moves, a new feature in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. These moves, designed with each character’s fighting style and strengths in mind, provide a powerful way to tackle foes and introduce exciting dynamics to combat.

The second part of the demo takes players on a post-Midgar adventure across a sweeping valley near Junon, a location rendered in stunning detail that captivates with its visual splendor. The expansive world offers various side activities, such as interacting with Chocobo chicks and visiting Chocobo farms to customize your mount. Additionally, players can engage in battles with local beasts while pursuing optional objectives. The attention to detail in this area alone is enough to leave players in awe.

To cater to both returning players from Final Fantasy VII Remake and newcomers, the demo includes built-in tutorials that explain mechanics and new features. This thoughtful approach ensures that all players can fully immerse themselves in the game.

One of the demo’s standout features is the introduction of Synergy Skills and Abilities, allowing two characters in the active party to join forces for powerful attacks during combat. With unique Synergies for every character pairing, players are encouraged to switch up their party composition while exploring the game. These Synergies vary in type, with some being area-of-effect (AOE) and others directional, adding a strategic element to battles. Players can enter Tactical Mode to plan their party’s next moves, making combat more engaging and dynamic.

The demo also offers a glimpse of the stunning rendition of Junon and its surrounding landscape. Square Enix’s attention to detail shines through, making the in-game world more captivating than ever before. Under Junon, a township nestled beneath the colossal city, retains its original vibe while effectively conveying the scale contrast between it and the towering city above.

The reimagined Junon: A visual marvel

The demo’s climax unfolds in an epic battle near the shoreline, where players face a serpentine monster. This reimagined boss battle is set up by the introduction and rescue of Yuffie Kisaragi, a character from Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode Intermission. The showdown promises to be an exhilarating experience, further enhancing the game’s narrative depth and gameplay.

In closing, the two-part demo provides a tantalizing glimpse of what players can expect when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is released on February 29. With enhanced combat mechanics, visually stunning environments, and intriguing story developments, the game is shaping up to be a promising addition to the beloved franchise. Fans and newcomers alike have much to look forward to as they embark on this new journey through the world of Final Fantasy VII.

