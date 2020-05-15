A developer call has sparked rumors that the Ethereum Schlesi testnet is ready for the early June launch. The launch dates for the much-awaited Ethereum 2.0 multi-client testnet is oscillating with every news pointing towards a different timeline. Now, a private conversation of a developer involved in Ethereum 2.0 progress reflects that the new platform has successfully passed benchmarks and can be launched in early June.

Ethereum Schlesi Testnet is reportedly undergoing bug testing. The developers are working their way around multiple clients to create a uniform, synchronized blockchain version.

Ethereum Schlesi testnet ready for June launch

Ethereum 2.0 implementers conversation points towards current developments being undertaken on the project. The report mentions that bug detection and fixes are currently underway. Mehdi Zeroulli from Sigma Prime states that developers are working round the clock to create new fuzzing techniques that are utilized to check the breaking strength of the platform by feeding it bogus data.

Analysis performed by Sigma Prime has already uncovered numerous low-level bugs in the new platform, especially in the libraries. Particularly, the Teku client suffered from an infinite loop bug. In many cases, clients themselves validate the blockchain, which further demands increased synchronization among the various clients.

Ethereum Schlesi testnet optimizations underway

Clients are presently testing the various Schlesi testnet optimizations that mimic the mainnet ecosystem. Lighthouse and Prysm were the first clients to experience the Schlesi network.

Afri Schoedon of Schlesi testnet said that the initial hiccups on the project proved very tough to negotiate. The first launch was affected by the bugs, which later led to crashing incidents on the client-side. However, developers soon fixed most bugs, and the network stabilized gradually.

Keeping this in mind, Schoedon recommended that the launch can be pushed forward to June since it is close to the mainnet specification rating at 0.12. He further recommended that three genesis clients can propel the Ethereum Schlesi testnet initially.