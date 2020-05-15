ChainBridge solutions offer support for Ethereum classic, as ChainSafe believes that the new blockchain technology will enable interaction with one another amidst significant networks.

ChainBridge solutions for Ethereum classic

ChainSafe is pleased to confirm the introduction of ChainBridge solutions. ChainBridge is a scalable multi-directional blockchain bridge that makes it possible for data to be transferred across the blockchain. The goal of the implementation of ChainBridge is to accomplish accurate results in a decentralized and pessimistic manner.

Currently, ChainBridge is providing support for chains focused on Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Cosmos-SDK. Decentralized finance has recently been the most widely accepted use case for users of Ethereum and Ethereum Classic.

ChainBridge would require its users to protect their ETC and pass its interest to Ethereum, where the Synthetic ETC Bridge will be installed. ChainBridge operates in a two-way manner that allows its users to move the funds they earned after investing in Defi.

ChainSafe support for ChainBridge development

Ethereum Classic is thrilled to strengthen ChainSafe support for ChainBridge solutions development. The bridge will enable the transition of quirky data from one blockchain network to another. Both institutions think that there are other possibilities where Ethereum Classic and Ethereum can develop together. And in the immediate future, organizations can be hopeful about the adoption of blockchain.

ChainSafe Systems is a company that supports blockchain background reading and works on the framework to develop the necessary infrastructure for Web3. ChainSafe has become an influential donor to the ecosystems of Cosmos, Polkadot, and Filecoin.

The goal of ETC Labs is to develop a technology that is readily available and of the highest standard. They aim to use technology to achieve strategic plans in the regulated ecosystem. The main objective is to make the goal of improving the economy by using the internationally recognized public blockchain, Ethereum Classic.

Featured image by EtherPlan.com