Commodity meme tokens track metals sentiment

Commodity trading and meme tokens have converged to form a new memecoin narrative. Meme launchers have started creating spoofs of the most active metals on a dare from a crypto influencer.

Commodity markets heated up, while traders seemed to forget about crypto. These two categories moved in different directions, and all seemed lost for memes. However, a new narrative has arrived just as traders started seeking the next runner on Solana among several emerging categories.

Commodities and memes converged just as influencer @Cobie innocently mentioned that at least copper is not threatened by having a copy token called CopperInu. The meme market did not hesitate to create just such a token, which went on to rally based on Cobie’s exposure.

While Cobie has been known for skepticism about memes, the token communities kept making jokes about onboarding him, while gaining more exposure on social media. The trend continued with a new meme token called Toothpaste, although Cobie has not endorsed the asset. As with other memes, copycats and spoofs also emerged, as well as potential scam contracts.

Copper Inu (COPPERINU) was also immediately spoofed by another token of the same name, but carrying the ticker COPPER.

Commodity meme tokens are born

The market only took a few days to single out an entirely new category, commodity meme tokens. Those assets remain entirely unserious, not promising any underlying metal reserves.

Just days after the launch of CopperInu, gold and silver also got the same treatment.

NEW category: Commodity Memecoins 🟨 Recent moves in gold and copper have sparked a new wave of commodity-themed memecoins like #COPPERINU and $GOLD. To improve token discovery, we’ve grouped them all in one place. Check it out 👇https://t.co/pjFci4WuFp pic.twitter.com/wBlgbUMIwV — CoinGecko (@coingecko) January 28, 2026

In total, commodity meme tokens reached a valuation of over $9M, while remaining highly unpredictable and volatile. CopperInu already went through a boom and crash, with expectations of more active trading. The token lined up among the day’s trending assets, amid a general reawakening of Solana meme tokens.

More metal-themed and commodity tokens are expected, after a recent launch of a Lean Hogs (LH) token. The meme market has already started a gold rush to new memeable metals, minerals, or any other commodity that could be generated on top of Cobie’s tweet lore.

Commodity meme tokens resemble the launch of SPX6900, spoofing the SPX exchange index. The current trend is not the first to track commodities, with a brief wave of gold and silver tokens in the summer of 2025. This time, the tokens are not randomly created, but tied to a social media challenge.

CopperInu shows signs of insider holders

Besides the general risks of a new token, CopperInu showed signs of insider allocation. While commodity meme tokens look organic, they also open the door to new unvetted creator teams.

CopperInu was heavily promoted right after its launch, becoming a trending token in the trenches.

Based on wallet estimates, the team controls up to 32% of the supply, spread across linked wallets and bundles of addresses. During early trading, the token was also sniped and sold, affecting up to 68% of the supply.

Early influencers also sold their holdings in the first days of trading. CopperInu was still standing higher than its launch price, leaving up to 93% of holders in profit in the initial days of trading. However, the token also lost over 37% in the past 24 hours, leaving more recent buyers with unrealized losses.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.