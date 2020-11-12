Ethereum price prediction experiencing a mixed trend

Ethereum at $ 459 price point.

Next strong resistance target predicted at $480

Ethereum price prediction: current price

Ethereum price has been fluctuating between $ 451 and $476 range, and the queen of cryptocurrency is currently at $459.25 after rising to $ 476.94 in the past 24-hours. Bitcoin has been experiencing similar trends, with crypto observers desperately seeking direction, the queen, as witnessed at several historical stances, continues to keep up with the king’s trends.

Ethereum price prediction chart by trading view

At the time of writing, the queen of cryptocurrency is trading hands at the $458.44 mark. While on the other hand, trading view technical signals consistently show weak buying momentum (16) and a weak selling momentum (4).

The moving averages signal towards a strong buying impetus of 15 with the Exponential moving average valued at $452.53 inclined towards buying. Simultaneously, the oscillators depict a weak selling tendency of 3 with a relative strength index of 64.53 inclined towards neutral action.

Out of the 17 Moving Average indicators, 15 give a buy signal while the rest stand on a sell. Similarly, out of the 11 Oscillator indicators, 7 are giving a neutral signal while 3 lean towards selling.

Ethereum price prediction: What to expect ?

VincePrince, popular pricing analyst of trading view discusses the next steps in the Ethereum trend lines since the queen has undergone the expected breakout.

Ethereum price prediction by Vinceprince

As predicted earlier, the analyst confirmed the established wave count being made a whole with the queen embarking on the bull journey. With the bullish breakout, the analyst pointed out certain key aspects and consequences worthy of consideration. These considerations support effective decision-making for potential traders and investors alike.

The chart depicts Ethereum (ETH) positioned in the consistent bull zone, testing the trendline marked with dashes, launching a plausible pull back. The analyst predicts the queen to navigate further through the support layers before a protraction to the upper end fulfills. This is expected along with the simultaneous bounce of the queen along the powerful conglomerate marked in blue. Demonstrating such price actions may lead to the queen experiencing bullish propensity.



The analyst suggests looking out for the queen’s correction and bounce moves within the marked clump as it is a potentially loaded zone. Furthermore, with proper price action and volatile bull trends, ETH will come up with fascinating trends.

Price prediction chart by Solldy

Price analyst Solldy confirms Ethereum’s presence on a strong resistance layer, which has originated in 2018. Several prior stances have witnessed the queen’s failed attempt at breaking through this layer. The analyst predicts ETH to dip downwards from the strong resistance it is currently at, signaling a good time to sell.

Atlas Trades is eyeing the queen to reach its targeted resistance of $ 480 soon. The analyst indicates the queen’s growth around the support layer and believes the same trend to follow through to open a long position.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.