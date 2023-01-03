Ethereum price analysis: Ethereum corrects lower after failing to clear the $1,250 resistance

Recent Ethereum price analysis indicates ETH’s price has been oscillating in a very tight range over the past couple of weeks. Ethereum has faced a minor pullback today following its two-day rally, which saw the cryptocurrency briefly rally near $1,250 resistance.

The price of Ethereum has been trading in a range-bound pattern between $1,200 and $1,250 over the past few weeks. The bulls have failed to clear the key resistance at $1,250 convincingly and ETH/USD could now decline towards $1,150 support.

The overall market sentiment remains bearish with ETH falling below the 20-day moving average. Ethereum is trading at $1,209.94, down by 0.75 percent after a sharp pullback from the two-day high of $1,219.The bulls need to defend the $1,170-$1,180 support area to start a fresh increase toward $1,250

Ethereum price analysis on a daily chart: Bulls need to defend the $1,170-$1,180 support

The daily chart shows that ETH has been trading in a very tight range over the past couple of weeks. The bulls managed to break above the $1,200 resistance but failed to clear the key hurdle near $1,250. The price is currently correcting lower and it could test the $1,170-$1,180 support area.

ETH/USD daily chart: TradingView

A successful close below the $1,170 level could open the doors for a larger decline toward the 50-day and 100-day moving averages at $1,100. On the upside, the bulls need to push above $1,250 to start a fresh increase in ETH/USD.

The Relative Strength Index is below the 50 level, indicating the recent bearish trend. The MACD has also started to move in the bearish zone, suggesting more losses in ETH/USD.

A neutral market sentiment prevails, indicating range-bound trading in the near term. Ethereum is likely to remain within a tight range until there’s a breakout or breakdown from the current range. Meanwhile, the market volatility is low, signaling both buyers and sellers are waiting for better positions.

Ethereum price analysis on a 4-hour chart: ETH stumbles to remain above

Ethereum price analysis on a 4-hour chart shows a sudden selling pressure has pushed the price near the $1,200 support. ETH is currently trading near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages at $1,189. If it fails to stay above these supports, a larger downside correction could be on the cards toward the $1,100 support area.

On the upside, Ethereum needs to break above the $1,220 level to start a fresh increase. The overall market sentiment is bearish and the bulls need to gain momentum above the $1,200 and $1,220 levels to keep the price above its critical supports.

The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart is below 50 levels indicating a bearish trend in ETH/USD. The MACD is also moving in bearish territory, suggesting more losses for ETH in the near term.

Ethereum price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, Ethereum price analysis suggests that ETH/USD could remain volatile and range-bound until it finds a clear direction. On the downside, if the bears can break below $1,170 support, a bigger decline toward $1,100 is likely. On the upside, the bulls need to break above $1,220 and $1,250 levels to start a fresh increase.

