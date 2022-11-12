logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly forms consolidation above $1,250, move higher next?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 11 12
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bullish today.
  • ETH/USD continued sideways overnight.
  • Support at $1,250 still strong.

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen consolidation after the $1,250 support prevented further downside earlier. Likely ETH/USD has set a higher local low and is now ready to push even higher.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly forms consolidation above $1,250, move higher next? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, has declined by 3.16 percent, while Ethereum has lost almost 2 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has seen further selling.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum established strong reversal base

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,211.33 to $1,289.42, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 24.89 percent, totaling $17.14 billion, while the total market cap traded around $154.5 billion, resulting in dominance of 18.23 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH prepares to continue higher?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a narrow consolidation range over the past hours, likely as bulls prepare to push ETH above $1,350.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH forms consolidation above $1,250, move higher next?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price has seen steady decline over the week after a new swing high was set at $1,650. From there, ETH/USD rapidly broke past previous support levels until the $1,100 mark was reached.

Slight reaction higher followed on Thursday, leading towards the $1,350 resistance. From there, ETH formed consolidation around $1,250, indicating that further recovery should soon follow as higher local low is set.

The next target for Ethereum price action is the $1,400 resistance. Once it is reached, we expect ETH/USD to continue recovering the loss seen this week and look to set further higher local lows.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen sideways movement above $1,250 support over the last 24 hours. Therefore, ETH/USD should soon continue even higher and look to recover even further, with the $1,400 resistance as the next target.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our Price Predictions on XDC, Cardano, and Curve.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly forms consolidation above $1,250, move higher next?
12 November, 2022
2 mins read
Justin Sun tells how much he spent to buy Huobi
12 November, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: Price manages to break through the $0.09269 barrier with bullish support
12 November, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano Price Analysis: Selling pressure returns as ADA drop to $0.3387
12 November, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: Cryptocurrency value returns to $15.43 showing a bearish inclination
12 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Weekly crypto price analysis 12th Nov: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, DOGE
12 November, 2022
2 mins read
Is this the end? FTX officially commence Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection
11 November, 2022
2 mins read
Breaking: Justin Sun is prepared to bailout FTX with billions
11 November, 2022
2 mins read
BlockFi halts withdrawals in the wake of FTX collapse
11 November, 2022
2 mins read
Ledger suffered scalability issues amid FTX saga, says CTO
11 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here