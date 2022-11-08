Ethereum price analysis: ETH crashes below $1,500 with further decline in place

Ethereum price analysis shows a significant price decline in place, as the second largest cryptocurrency fell nearly 20 percent over the past 24 hours to record lows of $1,230. Market crashes for FTX and SOL caused a mass scale decline in the cryptocurrency market, causing ETH to lose its position from the $1,500 mark. The previous level at $1,540 has formed upside resistance which would need to be breached in order to claim the previous resistance zone at $1,620. Alternatively, Ethereum price could continue to decline with the bottom support level set at $1,250.

The larger cryptocurrency market fell significantly off track from yesterday’s consolidations, as Bitcoin price declined more than 10 percent to move below the $20,000 mark for the first time in more than a month. Among leading Altcoins, Ripple showed a similar trend, dropping 13 percent to $0.40, whereas Cardano dipped 8 percent to $0.37. Meanwhile, Dogecoin faced a massive 21 percent decrement to move down to $0.08, whereas Polkadot lost 12 percent to move down to $6.26. Additionally, Solana also dropped 19 percent to crash down to $23.75.

Ethereum price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Ethereum price analysis: Technical indicators show dire reading on 24-hour chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Ethereum price analysis, price can be seen facing a massive correction over the past 24 hours. With a drop worth over 20 percent in a single day, ETH price recorded the lowest price of $1,232 since October 13. Trading volume picked up more than 146 percent to compound a fully bearish day’s trade for Ethereum. Price fell below all crucial moving averages, including the 9 and 21-day moving average, and the crucial 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $1,539.77.

Ethereum price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The 24-hour relative strength index (RSI) fell from a stable 57.79 down to current value at 38.57 to show an extremely undervalued market status for ETH. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve also attempted a bearish divergence to go with the price crash today. Over the next 24 hours, ETH bulls will hope to keep price afloat the $1,240 support zone and build momentum to recover today’s decline. Alternatively, a move below $1,100 would completely wipe out the bullish thesis.

