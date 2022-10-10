logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly rejects $1,300 support again, ready to move higher?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 10 10
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bullish today.
  • ETH/USD saw failure to rally.
  • Support at $1,300 was quickly rejected again.

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen another quick test of the $1,300 support result in a reaction higher over the past hours. Therefore, ETH/USD is ready to continue higher and look to set another strong wave higher later in the week.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly rejects $1,300 support again, ready to move higher? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.66 percent, while Ethereum lost 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market followed close by.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum fails to recover

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,300.00 to $1,335.66, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 29.24 percent, totaling $7.35 billion, while the total market cap traded around $161 billion, resulting in market dominance of 17.18.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to continue higher?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a clear reaction higher, indicating that further bullish pressure will continue overnight.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly rejects $1,300 support again, ready to move higher?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has seen retrace from the $1,380 local high over the past days. After an initial drop to $1,330, further downside followed over the weekend, leading towards the $1,300 support.

From there, ETH/USD attempted to recover. However, further upside was quickly rejected overnight to today, leading ETH to test previous support again.

Ethereum price could not break past the $1,300 support once again as a quick reaction higher followed immediately after. Since then, ETH/USD has traded with low momentum, likely to prepare for a much more substantial rally overnight.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a clear reaction from the $1,300 support once again, indicating that a double bottom reversal has been formed. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to start pushing higher overnight, likely to reach the $1,350 mark over the next days.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on Siacoin wallet, Pi Wallet, and LTC Wallet Review.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly rejects $1,300 support again, ready to move higher?
10 October, 2022
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK increases its price to $7.5
10 October, 2022
2 mins read
Dapper Labs initiates restrictions against some users
10 October, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Avalanche Price drops to $16.71 as bears react
10 October, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT advances upwards at $6.37 after a bullish movement
10 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Dapper Labs initiates restrictions against some users
10 October, 2022
2 mins read
Houbi Global invited Justin Sun to be the First Huobi Global Advisory Board Member
10 October, 2022
2 mins read
OpenSea hit in ongoing crypto exec exodus as CFO resigns
09 October, 2022
2 mins read
Are Brazilians taking refuge in crypto?
09 October, 2022
2 mins read
India confirms digital rupee launch details
09 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us