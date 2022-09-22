logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH retests $1,300, ready to spike even lower?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 09 22
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish.
  • ETH/USD spiked below $1,250.
  • Retrace seen over the last hours.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong spike lower, followed by a quick retest of previous support. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to continue even lower later today and target the $1,175 support next.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH retests $1,300, ready to spike even lower? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded mostly in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 1.61 percent, while Ethereum by 5.33 percent. Meanwhile, Ripple moved against the trend, with over 9 percent gain, and was the top performer for the day.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum sets another lower low

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,229.43 to $1,384.48, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has spiked by 75.93 percent, totaling $23.9 billion, while the total market cap trades around $156.97 billion, resulting in market dominance of 16.99 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH retest $1,300, looks to reverse?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see resistance found at $1,300, followed by further selling, indicating another drop is incoming overnight.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH retests $1,300, ready to spike even lower?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has traded with several further lower lows and highs over the past weeks. After the previous low at $1,300 was reached earlier this week, ETH/USD formed consolidation below $1,400, indicating that further decline will soon follow.

Further recovery was rejected again late yesterday after a quick spike above $1,400, clearly indicating more selling will follow overnight. ETH did indeed drop another 13 percent past the $1,250 support, setting a clear lower low.

Since then, Ethereum price has seen quick recovery higher back to the $1,300 resistance, where the previous low was set. Additionally, ETH/USD has started to move lower once more over the past hours, indicating that selling should continue over the next 24 hours.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a quick reaction higher after a brief spike below $1,250 support yesterday. Therefore, another lower local high is set, and ETH/USD is ready to decline even further over the next days.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH retests $1,300, ready to spike even lower?
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL moves upwards as it gains positive momentum at $32
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Ripple price analysis: XRP soars to $0.4326 after a successive bullish run
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto Expo Dubai Attracts Global Industry Enthusiasts to Discuss the Future of the Cryptocurrency Economy
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
The Best NFT Wallets to Use in 2022
22 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Opera browser now offers this integration to users
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Funko X Warner Brothers. Could this be the best NFT partnership in the crypto space?
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Is FTX gearing up for more acquisitions?
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius new recovery  plan leaked
22 September, 2022
2 mins read
Here's how Iran's CBI is planning to use Crypto tech
21 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us