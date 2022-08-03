logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly retests upside at $1,700, further push lower next?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 08 03
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD has retested $1,700 as resistance.
  • Selling pressure is likely to return overnight.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a reaction higher after declining at the end of the last week. Therefore, ETH/USD should soon set a lower local high and continue even lower over the rest of the week.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly retests upside at $1,700, further push lower next? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the green over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, gained 1.51 percent, while Ethereum gained 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) is the top performer for the day as it gained around 70 percent.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum moves to $1,700

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,595.63 to $1,678.10, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 5.52 percent, totaling $19 billion, while the total market cap trades around $202 billion, resulting in a dominance of 18.66 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to drop further?

The 4-hour chart shows Ethereum price action setting another quick test of upside with low momentum, indicating that further decline will soon follow.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH retests further upside at $1,700, further push lower next?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action saw a strong upswing last week, resulting in a strong higher high set at $1,760. DOGE/USD saw several days of consolidation later in the week as selling pressure slowly returned early this week.

Decline followed as low as the $1,560 mark, where the current local low is located. No further downside followed yesterday, leading DOGE to return higher during the second half of the day.

After the first slight spike higher, Dogecoin price found resistance at $1,680, with another retest seen during the past hours. Therefore, DOGE/USD is ready to drop even lower over the next few days as further retracement still needs to be made.   

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a slight reaction higher back to $1,680 previous resistance. From there, we expect ETH/USD to drop lower again and move its way towards the next support at $1,500. 

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly retests upside at $1,700, further push lower next?
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK surpasses 7.5 after bullish run
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX/USD spikes towards $23.85 after a successive bullish streak
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: Bullish spell launches LTC above $59.61
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
Binance Coin price analysis: Can the bulls break above the $300 mark?
03 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Hashed's LUNA portfolio crashed from $3.6 billion to $3k
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
Robinhood set to dismiss 23% of its workforce
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
NY Attorney General wants to hear from defrauded investors
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
Celebrities' obsession with crypto reaches new heights in 2022
02 August, 2022
2 mins read
Tiffany & Co. announces CryptoPunk pendants
02 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us