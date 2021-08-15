TL;DR Breakdown

ETH set a slightly higher high yesterday.

ETH/USD retraced overnight.

Ethereum prepares to rally again.

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market retraced overnight and currently looks to set another higher low. Once a higher low is set, we expect ETH/USD to continue moving higher along with the overall trend.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market trades with mixed results over the last 24 hours. Market leader, Bitcoin has lost 0.7 percent, while Ethereum is down by 2 percent. Ripple (XRP) is among the best performers, with a gain of 14 percent.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum retraces below $3,200

ETH/USD traded in a range of $3,153.31 – $3,287.45, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 11.5 percent and totals $19.15 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization trades around $369.6 billion, resulting in market dominance of 18.9 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH prepares for another rally?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ethereum price retracing to set another higher low in preparation for further upside early next week.

Ethereum price action trades with a strong bullish momentum over the last weeks. From the previous major swing low of $1,725, ETH/USD has gained more than 90 percent until the current high of $3,320.

Yesterday, Ethereum failed to see significant further highs, resulting in a retracement overnight. Ethereum price fell back below the $3,200 mark and currently attempts to set another higher low.

Once a higher high is set, we expect ETH/USD to rally higher again early next week along with the overall, several-week bullish momentum. The next target for the Ethereum price is around the $3,600 mark and will likely be reached next week.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for the next 24 hours as another higher low currently gets established after a retracement overnight. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to make another push higher later today and continue its way towards $3,600 next week.

