Ethereum Classic Labs, the development team behind ETC blockchain and cryptocurrency, recently beefed up its security measures with Chainalysis Know-Your-Transaction (KYT) tool. In addition to tracking suspicious transactions, the new KYT tool will enable companies and projects running on ETC blockchain to stay compliant with both local and global regulators.

Ethereum Classic Labs partnered Chainalysis

Following the announcement on Medium, Ethereum Classic Labs reached a partnership agreement with the blockchain analytics company, Chainalysis. As a result, projects and startups running through the ETC blockchain can be able to integrate the new technology at a reduced rate, which will enable them to automate their compliance and reporting processes.

Ultimately, Ethereum Classic Labs said that the KYT technology will allow for immediate monitoring of large transactions involving their native cryptocurrency, Ethereum Classic (ETC) and other major cryptos. Additionally, the Chainalysis tool will enable them to detect high-risk transactions from sanctioned addresses, scams, and darknet marketplaces.

Regulatory compliance

While commenting on the need for cryptocurrency companies, especially those offering exchange services, to stay compliant with regulations, the CRO at Chainalysis, Jason Bonds, explained:

“Compliance is critical for many cryptocurrency businesses, particularly those offering some form of exchange, custody, or other money services. But cryptocurrency compliance is complex, and it’s often a barrier to entry for founders starting a cryptocurrency business.”

KYT tools are one of the necessary security technologies required for almost every company that facilitate transactions in digital currencies and other related products. Many regulators have encouraged the use of such technologies for companies to monitor and report on any suspicious activity going on their platforms.

Earlier this year, Chainalysis reported criminals were able to launder about $3 billion in Bitcoin through popular exchanges like Binance and Huobi, indicating the need for digital currency transaction tracking tools.