The United States Internal Revenue Services (IRS), has opened a bounty program for individuals and private contractors to crack into Monero (XMR). Over $600,000 will be paid to anyone who could successfully prove that the Monero transactions can be traced. The program was spurred by the increasing cyber crimes with several privacy cryptocurrencies, said IRS.

Can Monero transactions be traced?

Monero is one of the most popular privacy-focused digital currencies. The cryptocurrency was designed several features that made its transactions believed to be impossible for tracing. For instance, the amount of money involved in a Monero transaction can hardly be determined unlike transactions with Bitcoin. Likewise, the parties making the transactions are anonymous.

And, only a few investigative resources attempts to track Monero transactions and other privacy cryptocurrencies, thereby making them a preferred choice for cybercriminals. So, bad actors are increasingly laundering ill-gotten funds through these digital currencies. Cryptopolitan has also reported several cases where Monero mining malware was launched on public computers.

For these reasons, the IRS was prompted to debut the bounty program to see that Monero transactions are traceable.

A $625,000 bounty program

“IRS-CI is seeking a solution with one or more contractors to provide innovative solutions for tracing and attribution of privacy coins, such as expert tools, data, source code, algorithms, and software development services,” said the federal agency said in the proposal announcement.

For anyone who comes up with a workable concept, the IRS will pay an initial amount of $500,000. The remaining $125,000 will be paid after the solution passes the pilot test, as approved by the US government. Interested individuals and teams willing to contest on the search for viable Monero tracking tool, are to submit a prototype on that will the IRS.

The application period lasts until September 16.