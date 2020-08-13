On the 13th of August, the EOS price line returned to the $3.04 level after falling short towards the $2.92 level. The cryptocurrency traded within the day’s range of $2.92 to $3.08.

1-Day EOS price analysis

EOS price chart by Trading View

At the start of the daily trade, the cryptocurrency was observed trading at the $3.02 level after which it approached a day’s high of $3.064 US Dollars. At the time of writing, EOS was priced at $3.046 US Dollars.

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) closed at $3.045, whereas the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) was observed at the $3.039 mark at the time of writing.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 51.66. At its day’s highest, the technical indicator was observed at 89.41, which means that EOS was highly overbought at that point in time.

What to expect from EOS price?

The Trading View analyst Whittier believes that the EOSUSD pair will rise above the $3.2 level soon.

EOS price chart by Trading View

On the 1-Hour chart for the EOSUSD pair, the analyst drew the technical analysis while they highlighted a double top and double bottom pattern for the cryptocurrency. As per the idea chart above, the cryptocurrency’s price trajectory is expected to rise towards the $3.4 mark. This idea has yet to come into play as the cryptocurrency’s price rests near $3.04 on the 13th of August.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.