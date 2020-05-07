The EOS price spent the 6th of May while trading above the $2.760 level, the cryptocurrency appeared bearish as soon as the day closed. EOS recovered its price towards the $2.730 level before approaching the time of closure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) appeared bullish throughout the day, while it turned highly bearish at the time of closure.
1-Day EOS price analysis (6th May)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The moving average indicators showed a smooth trade for the 6th of May. The moving averages turned bearish near the time of closure, where the EOSUSD pair fell below the $2.620 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) appeared bearish at this time, where it reached a low of 8.88, thus showing an extremely oversold EOS.
The EOSUSD pair remained above the $2.760 level for all of the day’s trade after starting the trade near the $2.780 mark. EOS approached a high of $2.827 US Dollars. At the time of closure, the cryptocurrency immediately fell below the $2.620 level and thus, it met a day’s low of $2.609 US Dollars.
EOS: what’s next?
readCrypto is a TradingView analyst who believes that EOS will fall soon If there is no support at $2.6883.
EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The crypto analyst also stated the coin will fall drastically if there is no support $2.6883. This idea is still in play since the cryptocurrency continues to trade above the $2.720 mark.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply