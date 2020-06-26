While the EOS price line continued to tread near the $2.48 level, crypto analysts believe that the EOSUSD pair will see a price fall in the near future.

1-Day EOS price analysis (25th June)

EOS price chart by Trading View

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 18.16 near 12:20 GMT. This shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at the time the price fell towards the $2.44 mark. At the time of writing, EOS traded at a price of $2.481 US Dollars.

EOS price; correction ahead?

NDM is a TradingView analyst who believes that EOSUSD has been correcting ever since it saw the 2018 rise.

EOS price chart by Trading View

As shown in the chart above, the cryptocurrency rose above the $7.5 mark, while the trading pair shows a downward slope on the weekly chart till the point that is marked A on the chart.

The divergence indicator depicts a rise after the cryptocurrency reached 2020. The rise is indicated from point A to point B, where the cryptocurrency reached the $5 mark. EOS saw major corrections between February and March, after which it has treaded near the $2.4 mark.

The analyst has suggested that EOS will see further correction and fall below the $1.00 level.

EOS price movement; what to expect?

Crypto Tony, the TradingView analyst, believes that the EOSUSD pair will fall towards the $2.00 to $1.90 mark.

EOS price chart by Trading View

On the 1-day chart above, the analyst has shown that the cryptocurrency may show a flat movement near the $2.5 level, after which it will fall towards the $2.0 to $1.9 trading range. The idea also shows that EOS will retrace towards the $4.0 mark after the price fall.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.