The EOSUSD pair turned extremely bullish on the 16th of April as the price line rose across the $2.700 mark after it had fallen below $2.350. Novamai is a TradingView analyst who believed that the cryptocurrency will show an increase in price soon.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (16th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

EOS stood near $2.400 as it entered the trade for the 16th of April. After 06:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency saw bulls and immediately rose across the $2.650 mark, after which it further rose across $2.700 and retreated to $2.650. The cryptocurrency traded near the $2.650 level until the end of the day’s trade, where it moved across the $2.700 level to reach a day’s high of $2.720 US Dollars. EOS closed the day with a trading value of $2.693 US Dollars.

EOS increasing?

Novamai suggested that the cryptocurrency should be bought while the position should be doubled by the day traders.

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The idea presented by the crypto analyst seems to be in play as the cryptocurrency rose across the $2.700 level on the 16th of April.

Featured Image by Mudassar Iqbal.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.