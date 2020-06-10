The EOS price trades near $2.75 on the 9th of June. RocketBomb is a TradingView analyst who believes that EOSUSD will move towards the $3.38 mark with a mid-term trading opportunity for buyers.

1-Day EOS price analysis (9th June)

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency jumped past the $2.80 mark at the start of the 9th of June, shortly after which it fell below the $2.70 level. The cryptocurrency’s price trajectory returned towards the $2.75 level, and it continued to trade within a day’s range of $2.71 — $2.78 for the rest of the day. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency was priced at $2.75 US Dollars.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 10.98 when the EOSUSD pair slipped below the $2.70 mark. At the time, the cryptocurrency was oversold, after which the RSI indicator returned above 50.00. The technical indicator was observed at 56.70 at the time of writing.

EOS price mid-term trade

RocketBomb drew a trading channel in which EOSUSD is currently present. The channel is held above the $2.27 mark, while the cryptocurrency is expected to move towards the $3.38 mark once it breaks out of the channel.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

RocketBomb termed the trade as a medium-term trade. Currently, EOSUSD rests near $2.75.

EOS: diamond trading pattern?

Griffin0318 is another TradingView analyst who has highlighted a diamond trading pattern forming on the 3-Day charts for EOSUSD.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The analyst has suggested that EOS should move towards the $9 level after breaking out of the diamond trading pattern.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.