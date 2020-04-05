The EOS price line rose to a high near the $2.40 mark, while it traded between the $2.290 and $2.400 levels on the price chart for the 4th of April.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (4th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency’s price line began the day’s trade right below the $2.340 level, while it showed a ruffled price pattern between the $2.290 and $2.350 levels in the first half of the day. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $2.293 US Dollars, while it gradually moved across the $2.350 level as the day neared its end. The EOSUSD trading pair saw bulls after 19:00 GMT and the price line rose across the $2.390 mark, to a day’s high of $2.399 US Dollars. The coin returned to the $2.350 level shortly after the bullish movement. The EOS / US Dollar trading pair closed the day with a trading value of $2.369 US Dollars.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.358 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $2.357. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crept below the level 30.00 on the scale for the 4th of April, to reach a low of 23.49, which means that the coin was mildly oversold at 11:41 GMT. The RSI closed the day with a value of 65.51.
