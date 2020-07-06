Following the Bitcoin price rise on 6th July, the altcoin market followed. EOS price, as one of the important altcoins, followed the BTC price movement and moved past the $2.60 level during the day’s trade.

1-Day EOS price analysis (6th July)

EOS price chart by Trading View

The day’s lowest price was achieved near the $2.40 mark, while the cryptocurrency’s price gradually inclined over the 1D graph and moved past the $2.50 mark in the afternoon.

At the time of writing, EOS was observed trading at $2.578, whereas it had reached past the $2.60 level shortly before the time of closure. For the day’s higher, EOS touched the $2.605 mark.

As per coinmarketcap.com, the cryptocurrency’s price observed gains that amount to over 6% during the day’s trade.

EOS price technical indicators

The moving average technical indicators drew inclining slopes for 6th July. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) those past the $2.55 mark and closed at $2.579, whereas the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) closed at the top, at $2.586.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) approached a day’s high of 84.00 by 06:21 GMT, which means that the coin was overbought at the time.

The RSI reached several overbought moments on 6th July, where the technical indicator was observed at a relatively high value. The RSI indicator kept above 30.00 throughout the day’s trade, thus showing no oversold instances for EOS. At the time of writing, the technical indicator had moved to 52.31.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.