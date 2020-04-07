The EOSUSD pair was observed subjected to a bullish momentum on the 6th of April. According to the daily chart for EOS, the cryptocurrency’s price line headed across the $2.700 mark, whereas the bullish run was observed to be continuous.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (6th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

EOS kept near the $2.350 mark at the start of the day, the cryptocurrency traded between the $2.350 and $2.400 until it saw the bulls and gradually moved towards the $2.550 level. The cryptocurrency saw another set of bulls and the price line stepped across the $2.700 mark for EOS, where it traded at a day’s high of $2.756 US Dollars, which was also the closing price for 6th of April.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.756 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) saw to the day’s closure at $2.742.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) peaked at the 90.51 mark on the scale for the 6th of April. The coin was overbought at the instance, while it closed at 52.14.

