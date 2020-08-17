The EOS price line fell below the $3.55 mark on the 17th of August after which it rose above the $3.9 level. Mudrex is a Trading View analyst who believes that the technical indicators for EOS look very promising, which is why they expect the EOS market to turn bullish soon.

1-Day EOS price analysis

EOS price chart by Trading View

While the cryptocurrency began the day’s trade near the $3.75 level, it fell below the $3.55 mark near noon. For the day’s lowest, EOS fell to the $3.526 mark. At the time of writing, EOS was observed to be trading at $3.823 US Dollars.

What’s next for EOS price?

The Trading View analyst Mudrex is of the opinion that the EOSUSD pair will see an uptrend due to its increased volume of trade.

EOS price chart by Trading View

Recently, EOS has seen a major uptrend towards the $3.95 mark while the price volatility for the EOS market was observed to be high. The crypto analyst believes that the EOSUSD pair will see further upward movement as the Bollinger Band expands.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also appears to be in an overbought condition on the 1-Day chart, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) technical indicator also showed a bullish bias for the EOSUSD pair. The cryptocurrency has shown an increased volume ever since the 11th of August, while the price was observed to be breaking the upper Bollinger Band. Multiple technical indicators depict an upcoming bullish trend for EOS.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.