The EOSUSD pair observed a bullish trend as of the 23rd of April. The EOS price approached the $2.760 level in the afternoon, as it marked the day’s trade between the $2.580 and $2.760 levels.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (23rd April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency met the $2.70 level as the day’s trade began, while the price line turned somewhat bearish in the first half of the day. As per the price chart above, the EOSUSD pair slipped below the $2.60 level after 06:00 GMT, where it saw a day’s low of $2.583 US DOllars.

As midday approached, the trading pair turned bullish and the price line shot up towards the $2.760 level. The coin reached a day’s high of $2.760 level near 14:20 GMT. EOS gradually retreated towards the $2.70 level as the day neared its end. The EOSUSD pair closed the day with a trading price of $2.679 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

On the 23rd of April, the moving averages moved up on the featured price chart as the EOSUSD pair turned bullish. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $2.679, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $2.682.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish and rose to a high of 90.50, near 14:20 GMT. Such a high value of the RSI shows that the cryptocurrency was in an overbought condition at that time. The RSI closed at 52.83, while it also saw a low of 17.16 at 16:45 GMT, depicting an oversold condition for the coin.

Featured Image by PublicDomainPictures.

