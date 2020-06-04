The EOS price line holds the $2.660 level after observing a price fall on the 2nd of June. The cryptocurrency rose across the $2.710 mark as it proceeded towards the end of the day. The EOSUSD pair was observed trading within a day’s range of $2.6410— $2.720.

1-Day EOS price analysis (3rd June)

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

EOSUSD showed a ruffled price line on the 3rd of June. The cryptocurrency stood near the $2.670 level at the beginning of the day, after which it fell to $2.640 US Dollars. As the day proceeded, EOS gradually climbed its daily chart. By the end of the 3rd of June, EOS had moved past the $2.700 level.

At the time of writing, the EOSUSD trading pair was observed at $2.714, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 64.72.

EOS: what’s next?

readCrypto is a TradingView analyst who believes that as the EOSUSD trading pair has fallen towards the $2.6883 level without any support, the cryptocurrency needs to quickly climb above the $2.6883 level to continue a bullish move.

The analyst suggests that EOS will rise if BTC maintains its current trading range as it had fallen after reaching the 5-Day Exponential Moving Average on the 1M chart.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency appears to have climbed above the $2.6883 level. On the 3rd of June, EOS moved towards the $2.720 mark, and it continues to climb upwards. This idea may very well be in play; however, the trend followed by the altcoin will depend on how Bitcoin acts over its charts.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.