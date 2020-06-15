The EOS price line gathered the bearish momentum at the start of the 14th of June. The coin’s price fell below the $2.44 mark after the first quarter of the 15th of June. The pair was observed trading between $2.420 — $2.568 for the day.

1-Day EOS price analysis (15th June)

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The chart above shows an abrupt price fall near 06:00 GMT. The price trajectory had fallen below the $2.44 mark, where it approached a day’s low of $2.42 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency treaded in a ruffled pattern for the rest of the day’s trade. The coin’s price returned above the $2.52 mark before closing the 24-hour trade. At the time of writing, EOS traded at $2.52 US Dollars.

On the 15th of June, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 12.23 at the time the EOSUSD pair fell below the $2.44 mark. This shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at that instance. By 08:00 GMT, the RSI indicator rose to a high of 81.32. Such a high value of the technical indicator depicts an overbought coin.

EOS price; what’s next?

Nizamu is a TradingView analyst who believes that the EOSUSD pair will see an uptrend towards the $5.4 mark.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The crypto analyst marked the highest and the lowest price of the cryptocurrency for 2020. EOS was observed at a high of $5.47, and a low of $1.73.

The cryptocurrency has held its trade about the $2.4 level after April 2020. Nizamu believes that EOS will soar towards the $5.47 mark, gaining a profit of 70% — 100% on its charts. The analyst also suggests that buyers should invest in the trading pair for profit in the future.

