EOS price had an irregular trajectory on the 24th of April, the cryptocurrency traded between $2.660 and $2.740 on the price chart for the day.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (24th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
At the beginning of the 24th of April, the coin’s standing was below the $2.670 level while it met a bullish momentum as it entered the day’s chart. The cryptocurrency rose to across the $2.700 level, where it saw a day’s high of $2.738 US Dollars. The coin exhibited an irregular price trend for the rest of the day, with dishevelled variations. EOS fell to a day’s low of $2.661 US Dollars, after which it retraced above the $2.700 level. At the time of conclusion, EOS closed the day with a value of $2.704 US Dollars.
EOS: technical indicators
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) show dishevelled movements on the featured chart for the 24th of April, this is because the EOSUSD pair saw a lot of price variations on the day. The 20EMA closed at $2.704, while the 50MA closed at the bottom, at $2.702.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Featured Image by Jan Vašek.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
