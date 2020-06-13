Since the start of the 12th of June, the EOS price has seen a rise of about 5% in its price. The EOSUSD pair has traded close to the $2.58 level on the 13th of June. Daniel Ramsey, the crypto analyst, believes that the cryptocurrency’s price will rise towards the $2.68 mark.

1-Day EOS price analysis (13th June)

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The EOSUSD trajectory approached the chart for the 13th of June with an opening price of $2.596 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency traded within a range of $2.551 — $2.601 on the daily chart, while at the time of writing, EOS was priced at $2.593 US Dollars.

EOS: what’s next?

The TradingView analyst Daniel Ramsey believed that the EOSUSD pair will see an uptrend on the 13th of June.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The trading pair appears to have a strong support level at $2.38, while the resistance lies at the $2.88 mark. EOS has tested the $2.88 resistance once over the last month. The cryptocurrency moved above the $2.8 level on the 5th of June, after which it returned below the $2.7 mark and fell bearish on the 11th of June.

After falling to a low near the $2.50 level, the cryptocurrency has seen an upward movement. In their idea, Ramsey mentioned that the risk-reward for this trade is good while they suggested that the cryptocurrency will move towards the $2.65 level. As of now, the trade appears to be active as the coin’s price trajectory moved past the $2.60 mark towards the end of the 11th of June. The idea, however, is yet to be completed.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.