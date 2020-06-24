EOS price continues to struggle between the $2.5 to $2.6 range. Crypto analyst Read Crypto believes that the cryptocurrency needs to surpass the said range in order to turn bullish. On the 23rd of June, EOS traded within the day’s range between $2.56 to $2.57.

1-Day EOS price analysis (23rd June)

EOS price chart by Trading View

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached a low of 20.08 at 01:30 GMT. The low value for the RSI indicator shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at that instance. At 17:55 GMT, the RSI was observed at 75.36. At the time of writing, the technical indicator was observed at 61.65.

EOS price on technical indicators

Read Crypto, who’s a TradingView analyst, believes that it is necessary for EOSUSD to move past the $2.52 to $2.68 range to turn bullish.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The analyst marked important resistance levels at $3.38 and $4.17, a stop-loss between the $2.57 and $2.68 marks, and a major support level near $1.55.

The analyst suggested that there should be a support level near the weak level at $2.59, while the cryptocurrency should move past the $2.68 mark.

EOS price movement, what’s next?

Nico Fresh is another TradingView analyst and they believe that the EOSUSD pair is about to turn bullish.

EOS price chart by Trading View

For this trade, the crypto analyst indicated the entry point at $2.58 and a stop level at $2.00. While depicting the technical indicators in their chart, Nico believes that EOS will move towards the $50 mark over a course of 2 years.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.