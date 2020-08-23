The EOS price line rose past the $3.38 level on the 22nd of August. Todopoderoso is a crypto analyst on Trading View who is of the opinion that EOS will rise towards the $5 level.

1-Day EOS price analysis

EOS price chart by Trading View

EOS was observed trading at $3.289 US Dollars at the time of writing. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $3.168, whereas EOS traded at a day’s high of $3.382 US Dollars.

What’s next for the EOS price?

The Trading View analyst Todopoderoso believes that EOS is in a good long position and it may rise above the $5 level if the trade comes into play.

EOS price chart by Trading View

The 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) showed a bullish divergence on the 1-Day chart, while it is about to move above the important support line near the $3 mark. The stop loss lies near this support level and if the cryptocurrency’s price falls below the 50MA, the analyst suggests traders sell the asset.

In the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) technical indicator, the orange line has moved above the blue line, which also indicates a bullish move ahead. If this idea comes into play, the cryptocurrency will rise above the $5 in the long-term trade.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.