The EOS price line stayed above the $2.620 level for a major part of the day’s trade, while it moved below the $2.580 mark during the first quarter of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency had a day’s range of $2.630 — $2.660.

1-Day EOS price analysis (19th May)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

At the beginning of the day, the cryptocurrency stood above the $2.660 level as it proceeded to turn bearish and fall below the $2.580 mark. EOS reached a day’s low of $2.575 US Dollars, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell below 20.00 on its hourly time frame. After this, the cryptocurrency’s price line returned above the $2.660 mark. At the time of writing, EOS traded at $2.635 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

As per the full-featured chart, the moving average technical indicators for the 19th of May appear to be irregular. This shows the dishevelled trend for the EOSUSD pair for the day’s trade. The moving averages fell below the $2.600 level in the first quarter of the day when the cryptocurrency turned bearish. The 20-Day Moving Average (EMA) closed at $2.636, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed at the same value as the 20EMA, at $2.636.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) appeared bearish when the EOSUSD pair fell towards the $2.600 level. At the time, the RSI had reached a low of 18.30, which showed that EOS was oversold at the time. At the time of writing, the RSI was at 46.96.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.