EOS price prediction expects a $2.8 high.

EOS lost strong support for $2.740 high.

Analysts anticipate another $2.8 high soon.

The EOS price prediction by Margin Buu has suggested that the coin will see an uptrend towards the $2.8 mark soon. As the crypto market observed a downtrend on the 26th of October, EOS fell towards the $2.6 level.

1-Day EOS price analysis

EOS price prediction chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency fell towards the $2.6 mark on the 26th of October, after which it has been trading near the $2.640 mark until the end of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, EOS was found trading at a price of $2.641 US Dollars on Coinbase.

Could EOS break below the triangle?

A triangle has formed on the D1 time frame for the EOSUSD pair. The analyst believes that the price will fall below the triangle after its conclusion. The triangle is almost a 16-Month long triangle.

EOS price prediction chart by Trading View

The price has been supported by an ascending support level ever since it fell towards $1.5 in March. The cryptocurrency’s price volatility has decreased over the months and the price has finally reached the end of the triangle, per the analyst’s chart. EOS is expected to break the big triangle towards the downside and fall to $1.

EOS price prediction: What’s next for EOS?

Per another analysis of the EOSUSD pair, the cryptocurrency has formed a cone-like structure on its charts and the price is expected to follow a wave count towards the upside.

EOS price prediction chart by Trading View

The Trading View analyst Margin Buu believes that the price will bounce off near the $2.6 level and rise upwards. This uptrend is expected to lead the cryptocurrency across the $2.8 mark. While talking about the altcoin trend, the analyst stated that the real price season for the altcoin market might start right now with downward and upward movements. The analyst believes that these movements will end in a bullish trend with the current price volatility that the cryptocurrency appears to hold.

EOS technical indicators movement

The trading pair is expected to see a downtrend per the analysis by Mudrex on the D1 time frame. The analyst suggests traders should expect a short opportunity for the cryptocurrency.

EOS price prediction chart by Trading View

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is moving above the signal line, and the histogram size is increasing in the positive region. This indicator suggests a bullish bias for the EOSUSD pair. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has closed around 50.00, which is the neutral region. The coin is not oversold or overbought.

The trade volume has observed fluctuations, as shown by the recent candles. The price has been decreasing with an increase in the trade volume. This means that the EOS market is shifting from the buyers to sellers. The EOS price is expected to see a slight uptrend, after which the cryptocurrency will continue further if it breaks above the midline. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) closed around 38.00, which means that it is also in the neutral region while it has depicted a slight downtrend.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.