The EOS price line rose past the $3.36 level on the 23rd of August. The price line oscillated between the $3.22 and $3.38 levels over the day’s trade.

1-Day EOS price analysis

EOS price chart by Trading View

The price line fell to a day’s low of $3.22 before 12:00 GMT. The cryptocurrency traded at $3.398 US Dollars at the time of writing.

Will EOS price rise ahead?

The Trading View analyst Degenducc highlighted a double bottom pattern on the EOSUSD chart. The analyst believes that the cryptocurrency will rise towards the $4 level in a long-term trade.

EOS price chart by Trading View

In their technical analysis, the analyst drew the marked the double bottom pattern where EOS met the $3.2 mark on the 19th of August, and on the 22nd of August. On the 4-Hour chart for the EOSUSD trading pair, the analyst drew their technical analysis and explained that the cryptocurrency is expected to show a reversal pattern on this chart. The trading pair also exhibited bullish divergence on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) technical indicator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

What to expect from EOS?

Ehsan is another Trading View analyst who highlighted a descending triangle pattern on the 1-Week chart for the EOSUSD trading pair.

EOS price chart by Trading View

As per the chart above, the cryptocurrency has broken above the descending triangle, which means that EOS is expected to turn head up its charts. As per the analyst, the price line will rise to a high of $10 in the long-term trade.

