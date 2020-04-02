The EOS price line headed across the $2.280 mark on the price chart for the 1st of April after it saw bears towards the $2.160 mark. The coin traded between the $2.140 and $2.300 marks for the day.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (1st April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The EOS / US Dollar trading pair stood at the $2.220 mark at the start of the day, after which the cryptocurrency gradually made its way towards the $2.160 line on the price chart for the 1st of April. The coin fell to the $2.160 mark near 16:00 GMT, while it saw a day’s low of $2.155 US Dollars after it slipped below the $2.160 mark. The BCHUSD pair saw a bullish momentum and the price line immediately rose across the $2.220 mark, after which it made its way across the $2.260 level closer to the end of the day. The BCHUSD pair closed the day’s trade at a trading value of $2.281 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

Both of the moving averages traced paths with almost no noise in the trend. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.264 after it crossed the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) when the coin saw bulls. The 50MA closed below the 20EMA, at $2.250.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was seen turning bullish after 19:30 GMT, and it closed at the 67.04 mark on the scale for the 1st of April. However, the RSI saw a low of 23.51 near the start of the day, which means that the coin was mildly oversold at that instance.

Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.