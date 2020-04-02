1-Day EOS Price Analysis (1st April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The EOS / US Dollar trading pair stood at the $2.220 mark at the start of the day, after which the cryptocurrency gradually made its way towards the $2.160 line on the price chart for the 1st of April. The coin fell to the $2.160 mark near 16:00 GMT, while it saw a day’s low of $2.155 US Dollars after it slipped below the $2.160 mark. The BCHUSD pair saw a bullish momentum and the price line immediately rose across the $2.220 mark, after which it made its way across the $2.260 level closer to the end of the day. The BCHUSD pair closed the day’s trade at a trading value of $2.281 US Dollars.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
Both of the moving averages traced paths with almost no noise in the trend. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.264 after it crossed the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) when the coin saw bulls. The 50MA closed below the 20EMA, at $2.250.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was seen turning bullish after 19:30 GMT, and it closed at the 67.04 mark on the scale for the 1st of April. However, the RSI saw a low of 23.51 near the start of the day, which means that the coin was mildly oversold at that instance.
Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply