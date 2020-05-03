EOS price rested while accumulating above the support line near the $2.800 level, after which it crossed the $3.000 level at the start of the 3rd of May.
The total price increase over the 24-hour chart amounts to 4% of the cryptocurrency’s standing at the beginning of the 2nd of May.
1-Day EOS price movement (2nd May)
The EOS price kept the day’s trade between the $2.860 and $2.900 marks from the start of the day and till the evening on the 2nd of May. EOS had started the day with a trading value of $2.868 US Dollars, after which EOS rested above the support line until after 15:00 GMT.
As per the chart above, after 16:00 GMT, the trading pair appeared bullish and began climbing upwards on the daily chart. EOS closed the day with a trading value of $2.945 US Dollars.
EOS: technical indicators
The moving averages continue traversing below the $2.900 level until after the evening when the cryptocurrency approached a bullish momentum. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $3.000, below which the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed at $2.992.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stayed above the level 40.00 for most of the day’s trade. Right after 18:00 GMT, RSI fell to a low of 18.31, which means that the coin was oversold at that time. The RSI moved above 80.00 before the time of closure, where it saw a high of 83.64, which shows an overbought condition. At the time of writing, the RSI stood at 52.64.
