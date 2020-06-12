The EOS price line stayed near the $2.75 until the afternoon of the 11th of June, after which it fell towards the $2.50 level.

Bitcoin BTC turned bearish during the day, while the altcoin market followed the king cryptocurrency’s trading trend. EOS traded within a day’s range of $2.423 — $2.776 over the 24-hour charts.

1-Day EOS price analysis (11th June)

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

EOS turned bearish on the 11th of June and fell towards the $2.50 level as soon as Bitcoin BTC observed the fall towards the $9280 mark. The coin reached a day’s low of $2.423 US Dollars, and the cryptocurrency traded at $2.516 US Dollars at the time of writing.

EOS price on technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The moving average technical indicators were observed tracing somewhat of a straight line near the $2.75 mark from the start of the trade, until the afternoon of the 11th of June.

The EOSUSD trading pair turned bearish and fell towards the $2.45 level, while the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) moved to the $2.50 mark. The 20EMA saw to the day’s closure at $2.511, while the 50MA was observed at $2.518 at the time time.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) diverged below 30.00 near 12:30 GMT, after which it fell towards a low of 9.29 at 13:15 GMT. The RSI indicator observed such low values on its scale during the time when the cryptocurrency turned bearish and fell below.

The low RSI values show that EOS was oversold at the time. The technical indicator was observed at 56.11 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.