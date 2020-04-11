On the 10th of April, EOS price observes a fall of over 9% where it fell from the $2.750 mark towards the $2.500 level. pranavchadha18 believed that the cryptocurrency will exhibit a hard fall on the price chart.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (10th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency began the day’s trend at the $2.750 mark, while it appeared bearish after 03:00 GMT on the price chart. The coin suffered a fall of over 9%, and it gradually made its way to the $2.500 mark, where it traded for the rest of the day. The coin slipped below the $2.450 level for a brief moment, where it saw a day’s low of $2.419 US Dollars. EOS price closed the day at a trading value of $2.510 US Dollars.
EOS: hard fall?
pranavchadha18 drew two lines which converged near the $2.5122 mark, the analyst believed that the cryptocurrency would see a hard fall after its rise across the $2.700 level.
EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The idea came into play after a few hours into the 10th of April, and the cryptocurrency suffered a price fall of over 9% on the day.
Featured Image by Tumisu.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply