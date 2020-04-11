On the 10th of April, EOS price observes a fall of over 9% where it fell from the $2.750 mark towards the $2.500 level. pranavchadha18 believed that the cryptocurrency will exhibit a hard fall on the price chart.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (10th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency began the day’s trend at the $2.750 mark, while it appeared bearish after 03:00 GMT on the price chart. The coin suffered a fall of over 9%, and it gradually made its way to the $2.500 mark, where it traded for the rest of the day. The coin slipped below the $2.450 level for a brief moment, where it saw a day’s low of $2.419 US Dollars. EOS price closed the day at a trading value of $2.510 US Dollars.

EOS: hard fall?

pranavchadha18 drew two lines which converged near the $2.5122 mark, the analyst believed that the cryptocurrency would see a hard fall after its rise across the $2.700 level.

EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The idea came into play after a few hours into the 10th of April, and the cryptocurrency suffered a price fall of over 9% on the day.

Featured Image by Tumisu.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.